MPs fear ‘Wild West’ of grades and ‘chaos’ around university places this summer

The Government could face “chaos” and a “Wild West” of A-level and GCSE grades after this summer’s exams were cancelled, MPs have warned.

Alternative assessment arrangements could lead to “much higher grade inflation”, the House of Commons Education Select Committee has said.

Conservative MP Robert Halfon, committee chairman, said it could “create chaos for the thousands of students chasing college and further and higher education places in August”.

His comments came after Ofqual said schools should keep records of incidents where parents or students have pressurised teachers to submit higher grades as it could be treated as malpractice.

Teachers in England will decide their pupils’ GCSE and A-level grades after this summer’s exams were cancelled for the second year in a row.

The Education Select Committee has written to Gavin Williamson to raise concerns about the alternative arrangements for awarding grades.

In a letter to the Education Secretary, Mr Halfon said: “First, we have a real fear that the package of measures being proposed, as it stands, risks much higher grade inflation happening this summer, possibly well beyond what was seen last August.

“This would, of course, have absolutely no benefit or value to anyone, and especially not to students in the long term.

“It would also create chaos for the thousands of students chasing college, and further and higher education places come August.”

His comments came as Britain’s largest teaching union accused the Government of “hiding behind” teachers who are likely to be “lambasted” if this summer’s GCSE and A-level grades are higher.

Mr Halfon said: “The proposed replacement measures for exams this summer risk being too inconsistent across schools and colleges and beg the question whether there will be a level playing field for pupils and public confidence in assessments.

“There are concerns that there will be a Wild West in grading and ever-increasing grade inflation.

“Of course, there are no easy answers given what has happened with Covid. However, the DfE and Ofqual should consider some kind of standardised assessment and a more robust way of validating teacher-assessed grades.”

When teachers make that ethical professional decision, and it results in some raising of grades this summer, they are going to be lambasted for that

Last summer, the grading of students became a fiasco after exams were cancelled when schools and colleges were closed during the pandemic.

Thousands of A-level students had their results downgraded from school estimates by a controversial algorithm before Ofqual announced a U-turn which allowed them to use teachers’ predictions.

The proportion of A-level and GCSE entries in England awarded top grades surged to a record high last year following the U-turn.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), said it was likely that there would be “some grade inflation” this summer.

She said ministers have “left teachers in an invidious position because if there is grade inflation this summer, you know who will be blamed for that. And you know who the Government is hiding behind.”

Dr Bousted added: “And yet when teachers make that ethical professional decision – and it results in some raising of grades this summer – they are going to be lambasted for that, and it is entirely unethical that they have been placed by politicians not doing their homework in this position.”

An Ofqual spokesman said: “We agree with the Education Committee that there are no easy answers given what has happened since the pandemic began.

“But we are confident that teacher-assessed grades are the fairest way to award results in these challenging times.

“We have published objectivity guidance to help teachers counter unconscious bias and exam boards will soon be publishing further guidance for teachers.

“We expect teachers to use multiple sources of evidence to arrive at a grade, and to use their professional judgment.

“Schools and colleges will have their own internal quality assurance arrangements which the exam boards will check. The exam boards will also look behind the grades submitted by a sample of centres.”