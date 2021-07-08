MPs overrule finding that Johnson breached code of conduct over Mustique holiday

Boris Johnson was found to have breached the code of conduct by the Commons Standards Commissioner over a luxury Caribbean holiday but MPs have overruled that finding.

Kathryn Stone said the Prime Minister breached the MPs’ code by having not “fulfilled conscientiously” the requirements for registering the £15,000 accommodation on Mustique paid for by a Tory donor.

But MPs on the Commons Committee on Standards said in a report published on Thursday that they did not agree with her conclusion “in light of additional evidence”, and cleared him of the allegation.

They said Carphone Warehouse founder David Ross was the donor as stated so the Prime Minister’s “register entry is accurate and complete”, but they did express criticism of Mr Johnson.

The MPs said it was “regrettable” that a full explanation of the situation was not provided long ago, saying the matter could have been “concluded many months ago if more strenuous efforts had been made to dispel the uncertainty”.

David Ross (PA Media)

Ms Stone said it was “unusually difficult to find the facts” about the holiday during her investigation, which lasted more than a year.

She said she could not find “any reliable documentary” that clearly outlined how the trip with wife Carrie between December 26 2019 and January 5 last year was paid for.

The commissioner said Mr Johnson was required as an MP to “conscientiously” fulfil the requirement to update the register of members’ financial interests.

But she said it was “surprising” he did not establish further facts when he learned he would not be staying in Mr Ross’s villa as expected but another property arranged by the donor.

“Because he did not make sufficient inquiries to establish the full facts about the funding arrangements for his free accommodation, either before his holiday, as he should have done, or in 2020, I find that Mr Johnson has not fulfilled conscientiously the House’s requirements for registration,” she said.

This was in breach of the code of conduct, Ms Stone said, adding: “I also find that Mr Johnson has not shown the accountability required of those in public life.”

Mr Johnson rejected the commissioner’s finding and provided written evidence to the Commons committee chaired by Labour MP Chris Bryant.

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie (PA Wire)

Having received new information, the committee said it reached a different conclusion to Ms Stone – though did not criticise her findings, which were based on “the evidence available to her at the time”.

The MPs received “the missing explanation” in the form of confirmation from the former owners of the holiday villa that they were paid by the Mustique Company that manages the island.

The committee said the funding arrangements were “ad hoc and informal, and do not appear to have been fully explained to Mr Johnson at the outset”.

It added: “This matter could have been concluded many months ago if more strenuous efforts had been made to dispel the uncertainty.”

The MPs said that considering Mr Johnson was twice reprimanded by the committee in the past, they would have “expected him to have gone the extra mile to ensure there was no uncertainty about the arrangements”.

The committee added: “It is regrettable that a full account and explanation of the funding arrangements for Mr Johnson’s holiday accommodation has only come to light as a result of our own inquiries rather than at an earlier stage.

“If greater clarity had been made available to the commissioner at the first instance, this matter could have been cleared up many months ago.”