MSP ‘completely stands by’ Gaza comments after SNP whip removed

The SNP MSP who had the whip removed over comments he made about Gaza says he “completely stands by” the remarks.

John Mason said he did not expect his party to suspend the whip due to his tweet and believed he had done the “right thing”.

But SNP Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee said the Glasgow Shettleston MSP’s comments were “deeply offensive” and he should “educate himself”.

It comes as Mr McKee’s Cabinet colleague Angus Robertson – the External Affairs Secretary – faces a continuing backlash from others in the SNP due to his meeting with an Israeli diplomat.

But speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, Mr Mason backed Mr Robertson’s decision to meet Israel’s deputy ambassador Daniela Grudsky.

He said “I completely stand by the tweet”, as he spoke about the social media post he made about the conflict in Gaza that saw him lose the party whip.

He told the BBC: “I thought about it for a long time, and I would like to see Scotland, the UK, acting more as a peacemaker, rather than cheering on either side.

“But I put out that tweet because I do feel strongly. Israel, and the Jews in this country as well, feel very much threatened and under pressure.

“Israel is a tiny country surrounded by some very hostile states.”

The Glasgow Shettleston MSP said he had not expected to lose the whip but it had been necessary to do the “right thing”.

On Friday, Mr Mason posted a tweet saying: “If Israel wanted to commit genocide, they would have killed 10 times as many.”

He made his comments after revealing he had also met Israel’s deputy ambassador.

Mr McKee spoke to Good Morning Scotland, saying he respected Mr Mason but that his comment about Gaza was “deeply offensive, hugely inaccurate and it’s not in line with the values of the SNP”.

Mr McKee said Mr Mason should “go and educate himself” on genocide.

Discussing Mr Robertson’s meeting with the Israeli diplomat, Mr McKee said the SNP’s position on the Gaza conflict had not changed and the party supported a ceasefire.

He set out several areas where the Scottish Government disagreed with Israel’s actions, including the building of settlements in the West Bank.

Mr McKee said it “makes sense” to have the meeting to set out the SNP’s opposition, adding: “Angus Robertson is a very experienced politician and I’m sure he will be reflecting on what was and wasn’t discussed at that meeting.”

The SNP’s Dalkeith branch has reportedly submitted a motion of censure against Mr Robertson ahead of the party conference starting at the end of the month.

SNP MSP for Cunninghame South Ruth Maguire told The Herald: “I share in the anger, hurt, frustration and frankly embarrassment felt by many party members that a Scottish Government Cabinet secretary has allowed themselves to appear to legitimise a genocidal, apartheid regime who continue to commit war crimes.”

Last week, First Minister John Swinney said the meeting was “necessary” and that Mr Robertson had pressed Ms Grudsky on “the killing and suffering of innocent civilians”.