‘Much-needed’ funds to provide more youth clubs and activities in deprived areas

The Government has pledged a “much-needed” £560 million to deliver hundreds more youth facilities and activities for children in the most deprived parts of England.

Young people will also get more opportunities to volunteer, take part in thousands more activities and embark on adventures away from home, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.

Some 45 local authorities and 600 district wards in the most deprived areas will be able to apply for a share of a £378 million Youth Investment Fund.

This will pave the way for 300 new or refurbished youth facilities, with the Government aiming for every young person to have access to regular out of school activities, trips and volunteer opportunities by 2025.

Local authorities can already apply for a share of £10 million of the fund to help youth services in urgent need to expand and meet demand.

Some £22 million will go toward tackling waiting lists for non-military uniformed groups such as the Scouts and Girl Guides, while it will also mean the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award can be offered to all state secondary schools.

And £171 million will be given to the National Citizen Service (NCS) as a “National Youth Guarantee”, to help thousands more young people from all backgrounds become “world ready and work ready” over the next three years.

It comes ahead of the Levelling Up white paper expected to be published this week.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “We want every young person, no matter where they’re from, to get the best start in life.

“That is why we are supporting young people with a National Youth Guarantee to access regular club activities, adventures away from home and volunteering opportunities.”

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: “Every young person should have access to the kinds of life-changing activities which expand your horizons and arm you with vital life skills.”

“Our Levelling Up White Paper will set out a plan to spread opportunity to every corner of our country, making sure that we are harnessing the true potential of every community.”

Angela Salt, chief executive of Girlguiding, said: “This much-needed investment is essential as we emerge from a pandemic which has devastated youth organisations membership and finances, as well as negatively impacting young people’s mental health and opportunities.

“It is a long-awaited and welcome recognition that youth services have a vital role to play in levelling up across the UK.”