Multiple arrests made after thousands attend Al Quds Day pro-Palestine protest

Multiple arrests have been made after thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched through central London for the annual Al Quds Day demonstration.

The protesters marched from the Home Office to Downing Street on Friday afternoon.

The rally – organised by the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) in support of Palestine – has been criticised in the past after participants flew flags of the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group and brandished signs with allegedly antisemitic messages.

Protesters, some wearing masks covering the bottoms of their faces, brandished pro-Palestinian signs and banners outside the Home Office.

One large banner was unfurled to encourage young people to “carry the struggle forward”, while another encouraged people to “boycott Israel”.

Pro-Palestinian protester Abid, 45, said he supported a ceasefire because “this is not a religious issue, it’s a human issue”.

He said: “Our message to the Government in the UK is to stop cooperating with a regime who’s involved in a genocide. The whole world is talking about it.

“Countries in Europe have already started to cut the supplies, all supplies, to Israel, so why can’t our Government stop supplying them arms?

“They are using the arms and they’re killing their own people, they are killing our own people, they’ve killed aid workers, three of them were from UK.”

Asked about allegations of antisemitism made against the march, he said: “We have Jews actually participating in the protest.

“You can ask any person from any background, any religion – this isn’t a religious issue, it’s a human issue.”

A small group of pro-Israeli counter-protesters also attended.

Efim, 73, said those participating in the Al Quds Day march were “naive” or “brainwashed”.

He added that Hamas should release its hostages before a ceasefire is put in place.

Speaking of those who thought a ceasefire agreement should be reached first, he said: “I think they are naive.

“If it was their family members, I think they would join our side.”

He added: “On the Tube, I saw a group of young people with Palestinian flags and they were all wearing masks – if their cause is genuine, why are they covering their faces?”

The Metropolitan Police said 10 people were arrested.

In a tweet the force said: “Two men have been arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred after an Israeli flag was burned near the stage in Richmond Terrace.

“Another man was arrested for a public order offence after he was heard to make a homophobic remark.

“A number people who tried to prevent the man’s arrest have been arrested for obstruction. We will confirm the exact number when we’re able to.”

The force added a further arrest was made for an alleged assault on an emergency worker, who was not seriously injured.

The demonstrations come on the same day new public order powers to prevent “serious disruption” at protests come into force.

Serious Disruption Prevention Orders are court orders that can impose restraints on individuals who have committed protest-related offences on at least two occasions, potentially banning them from being in certain areas or being with protest groups at given times.

The powers do not appear to have been used during the protests.