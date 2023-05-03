Multiple people injured in Atlanta shooting
By The Newsroom
Police are investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta’s Midtown neighbourhood, saying that multiple people have been injured.
Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the attacker was inside a building in West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets.
No suspect is in custody.
Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.
