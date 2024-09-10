Mum of riot boy, 12, to appear in court after ‘missing son’s hearing for Ibiza’

The mother of one of Britain’s youngest criminals involved in last month’s riots will appear in court on Wednesday after a judge heard she missed her 12-year-old son’s court appearance to go on holiday to Ibiza.

Last Monday, District Judge Joanne Hirst told Manchester Magistrates’ Court she was “frankly astonished” that the boy’s mother had decided to fly abroad for a five-day sunshine break, with her son due in court having admitted two counts of violent disorder.

District Judge Hirst adjourned sentencing the boy and ordered a parental summons so the mother must appear before the court to explain herself.

The judge had been told the boy’s mother was not present because she had booked a holiday in July and gone abroad on Sunday.

She was only due to fly back to the UK on Thursday, missing his sentencing hearing last Monday, the court heard.

The boy cannot be identified due to his age.

I will require a full explanation from mum on her decision to go on holiday one day before her 12-year-old son comes to court facing a potential custodial sentence

The youngster, who was accompanied to court by his uncle, had earlier admitted being part of a mob that attacked a bus outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Manchester on July 31.

Days later on August 3, in Manchester city centre, he was part of a group filmed kicking the windows of a vape shop and throwing a missile at a police van.

Dozens of towns and cities saw violence erupt following the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on July 29.

District Judge Hirst thanked the boy’s uncle for accompanying his nephew to court in his mother’s absence, but added: “One day before the hearing we find out the mum has gone on holiday and is not with her son, who played a greater part in the recent civil disorder than any adult or child I’ve seen coming through these courts.

“I’m frankly astonished.

“I will require a full explanation from mum on her decision to go on holiday one day before her 12-year-old son comes to court facing a potential custodial sentence.

“This is a serious situation, it has now deteriorated in my view because of the actions of the mother.

“She is on notice, I will be challenging her about this decision.”

Addressing the boy as she adjourned sentencing to September 11, Judge Hirst told him: “Boys like you need their mums in their lives.

“I need your mum here.”