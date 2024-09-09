Murder-accused allegedly punched top chef multiple times in the head

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a top chef, who worked under Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing, after allegedly punching him multiple times in the head near Notting Hill Carnival.

Omar Wilson, 31, attended the Old Bailey on Monday accused of attacking 41-year-old chef Mussie Imnetu outside the Dr Power restaurant in Queensway on August 26.

Mr Imnetu was found unconscious with a head injury at about 11.22pm that Monday and received immediate medical attention at the scene before being taken to hospital where he died on August 30.

Wilson was originally charged with causing grievous bodily harm but the charge was changed to murder following Mr Imnetu’s death, the court heard.

Julian Winship, prosecuting, outlined the facts of the case, alleging Wilson “headbutted” Mr Imnetu after the two interacted “in the area” of the carnival.

Around 70 seconds later, Wilson allegedly “punched the deceased five times to his head” and continued “punching him to the head” after he fell to the floor, Mr Winship told the court.

Wilson, of Napier Road, Leytonstone, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth in the short hearing.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court on November 25.

A provisional trial date was also set for February 3 next year, with a time estimate of two weeks.

Mr Imnetu had been visiting the UK on business from Dubai where he lives and works as a chef, the Metropolitan Police said.

He left The Arts Club, a private members-only club in Mayfair, on his own shortly after 1pm on August 26, wearing a blue T-shirt and black jeans.

Mr Imnetu is said to have later bought a white baseball cap before arriving alone at the Dr Power restaurant, which was busy with carnival attendees, at about 10.30pm.

The Arts Club Dubai website says Mr Imnetu has worked under celebrity chefs Ramsay and Wareing, as well as Alain Ducasse.