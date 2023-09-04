04 September 2023

Murder accused pleads not guilty after woman dies in Ladywood woodland

By The Newsroom
04 September 2023

A man accused of murdering a woman who died in woodland in Birmingham has pleaded not guilty.

Filmon Andmichaen, 30, is charged with the murder of Liwam Bereket, 26, who was found seriously injured in a wooded area off Freeth Street, Ladywood, at around 8.45pm on August 1 and died at the scene.

Andmichaen, from Great Barr, appeared at a short hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday via video link from HMP Birmingham.

Wearing a grey tracksuit, he entered a not guilty plea in front of judge Simon Drew KC.

A trial date has been fixed for February 20, 2024, but Andmichaen is due to appear again for a pre-trial preparation hearing at the same court on December 20.

