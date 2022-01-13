13 January 2022

Murder accused to face trial after denying charge during crown court appearance

By The Newsroom
13 January 2022

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in West London.

Eugeniu Rusnac, 36, is accused of killing Ion Cernei, 36, last year.

Mr Cernei was found by emergency services with head injuries at a home in Fawns Manor Close in Feltham Hounslow, on Sunday October 17.

He was taken to hospital but died the next day.

Rusnac, of Cedar Road, Feltham, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court via video link, wearing grey overalls to deny the charge.

A trial date was set for July 4 at the same court.

