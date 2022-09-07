Murder arrest after woman, 28, is killed in suspected hit-and-run

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 28-year-old woman was killed in a suspected hit-and-run.

Leicestershire Police said officers were called to the scene in Barrow upon Soar shortly after 4.45pm on Tuesday.

The force said a woman had been struck by a car and the vehicle had left the scene.

Flowers left outside a property at the scene in Barrow upon Soar (Josh Payne/PA)

The victim was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after the incident in Field Edge Drive.

After arriving in the area, officers found an abandoned black Land Rover.

A 42-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder as a result of information given to police.

The force said he remains in custody and inquiries are ongoing.

At the scene on Wednesday, floral tributes had been left outside two houses on the street, with a marked police car stationed outside one of the addresses.

An area of land nearby had been cordoned off with police tape (Josh Payne/PA)

A nearby area of land had also been cordoned off with police tape, with one officer standing guard.

Detective Inspector Mark Parish, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, said: “Our investigation to establish the circumstances of this incident is very much in its early stages.

“Officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries.

“While a number of people have been spoken to already, I would ask anyone who believes they can help but has not yet come forward to do so.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who has a dashcam in their vehicle or who has a video doorbell at their address.

“Any footage you’re able to provide could be vital.”