Murder charge following death of man six years after he was stabbed
A 24-year-old has been charged with murdering a man who died six years after he was stabbed in a fight outside a supermarket.
Jamel Boyce suffered severe brain damage after being wounded in the attack outside a branch of Sainsbury’s in Clapham, south London, in October 2016.
The then-17-year-old was left blind, paralysed and unable to speak, and died at a care home in Streatham Hill, south-east London, last February, aged 22.
His cause of death was ruled, after a post-mortem examination, to be a penetrating injury to the chest.
A police investigation immediately after the attack led to a man being jailed for grievous bodily harm with intent.
A new inquiry was opened after Mr Boyce’s death.
Tyrese Osei-Kofi, 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday December 27.
