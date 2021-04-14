Murder detectives make arrest after fatal shooting near hospital

Murder detectives have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting near a hospital.

Officers were called to industrial premises in Western Road near Birmingham’s City Hospital at about 5.30pm on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

A 31-year-old man was found dead at the scene while another male, aged 22, was discovered seriously injured.

The events of last night are shocking and very sad.

The wounded man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A 29-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and is currently in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Ingram, from the force’s homicide squad, said: “The events of last night are shocking and very sad.

Western Road shooting (PA Wire)

“A young man has died and another is very poorly after being seriously injured.

“There is no place for violence like this on our streets and we’re doing all we can to establish what happened yesterday evening, and why.

“I’d encourage anyone who may have seen something, or anyone who knows anything about what happened, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We’re supporting the family of the man who has died and officers are continuing the forensic examination of the scene, a CCTV trawl and other inquiries.”

Western Road shooting (PA Wire)

The shooting was one of a spate of unrelated violent attacks across the city on Tuesday evening.

In the first of the other incidents, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm in a drive-by attack near the city’s arena Utilita Arena at about 11.40pm.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 14-year-old was also stabbed multiple times in another unrelated incident in the Lozells area, at about 7pm, on Tuesday.