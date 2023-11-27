Murder inquiry after man hit by vehicle and stabbed dies in hospital

A murder inquiry has been launched into the death of a 35-year-old man in what police are treating as a targeted attack.

Michael Beaton, was found with serious injuries in Drumfrochar Road in Greenock at around 7.20pm on Sunday after he was struck by a light-coloured vehicle and then attacked with a knife.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died a few hours later.

This was an extremely violent attack which has shocked the local community

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters, from the major investigations team (west), said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident, however we do not believe that this was a random attack.

“This was an extremely violent attack which has shocked the local community and caused disruption to their daily routines whilst we carry out our forensic inquiries.

“I’d like to assure the people living in the area that we are doing everything we can to trace the person or persons responsible for this shocking incident and that there will be an increased police presence in the area.

“Anyone who witnessed the attack, saw any suspicious individuals or vehicles in or around the area, or has any other information that could assist our investigation is asked to contact police immediately.

People in the area have been asked to check dashcam and doorbell camera footage from around the time of the incident.

Any information can be submitted online at mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S42-PO1 or via phone on 101, quoting incident number 2790 of November 26 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.