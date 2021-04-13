Murder inquiry launched after shooting leaves man dead

Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
By The Newsroom
21:34pm, Tue 13 Apr 2021
A murder investigation has been launched after a fatal shooting.

Officers were called to an industrial premises near Birmingham’s City Hospital at about 5.30pm, on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

A 31-year-old man was found dead at the scene while another male has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives said their investigation was still in the early stages and the area had been cordoned off for forensic examination.

