Murder investigation after ‘EuroMillions winner’s ex’ shot dead outside pub

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in Edinburgh on New Year’s Eve during an incident which left another man seriously injured.

Police Scotland said the fatal shooting in Granton appeared to be a “targeted incident” and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Marc Webley was shot outside the Anchor Inn pub where he was celebrating with friends, it is understood.

He was convicted of being involved in a gangland shooting in 2005.

Those paying tribute to him included his former partner Jane Park, the Edinburgh EuroMillions lottery winner, who said she is “devastated”.

This is believed to have been a targeted incident and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of both men involved

On Monday evening, Police Scotland confirmed they were called to the scene at about 11.50pm on New Year’s Eve when a gun was fired in Granton Crescent.

The force said a 38-year-old man was later declared dead while a 39-year-old is in a “serious but stable” condition in hospital.

Police have not officially released the dead man’s name.

Webley was at the pub with friends before being shot in a gang-related attack, the Daily Record reported.

I am absolutely devastated

His brother Don Webley posted a picture of him on Facebook on New Year’s Day, with many people leaving messages of condolence.

Posting on her Instagram story, Ms Park said: “I can’t believe I’m writing this, we spoke yesterday.

“If I could cuddle you again and tell you everything is going to be OK I would give anything to do it, Marc.

“The months we spent together, you taught me some valuable things in life and I’ll never ever forget you.

“I am absolutely devastated. The best bed for you is up there My Handsome.”

Ms Park won £1 million on the EuroMillions when she was 17 in 2013.

Parts of Granton Road and Granton Crescent were sealed off as police investigated the shooting.

Detective Superintendent Graham Grant said: “This is believed to have been a targeted incident and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of both men involved.

“Inquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened, and while officers have already gathered CCTV and spoken to various people who were in the area at the time, I’d urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to us to come forward.

“In particular if anyone has private CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam of the Granton Crescent/Road area around the time of the incident, please bring it to our attention.

“This incident will undoubtedly have caused concern in the local community and officers will be carrying out extra patrols of the area and I’d like to reassure the public that everything possible is being done to trace whoever is responsible.”

In 2005, Webley and and James Tant were each sentenced to 11 years at Glasgow High Court for attempted murder in Edinburgh earlier that year.

Webley, who was 19 at the time, shot another man in Granton in what was described as a failed gangland hit.