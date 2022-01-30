Murder investigation launched after boy, 17, found stabbed in park

A murder investigation has been launched after a 17-year-old boy was found stabbed in a park in Salford

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were alerted about an “unresponsive male” and called to Clowes Park at about 7.30am on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and the teenager, who had suffered a stab wound, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and detectives are following a number of lines of enquiry to find out the full circumstances surrounding his death.

No arrests have been made and a large area has been cordoned off around the scene. The public are advised to avoid the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Davies, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “We have launched a full investigation and detectives from our Major Incident Team are working at speed to establish all the facts and ensure we support his next of kin through this horrific time and ensure the person or persons responsible for his death are brought to justice.

“I would urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant you feel it may be, to get in touch with police as a matter of urgency. Any information, or video footage, could prove pivotal to our investigation.

“Violence like this will never be tolerated and I understand the deep concern and upset that this will cause for those who live in the surrounding area.

“I want to reassure you we are treating this with the utmost seriousness and there will be a heightened police presence in the area over the coming days as we carry out enquiries and I would encourage anyone who may be worried or have information to speak with our officers.”