Murder investigation launched after death of 23-year-old man
By The Newsroom
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 23-year-old man in Cardiff.
The man was found by police at an address in Llandaff on Sunday afternoon.
A 23-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Formal identification has not yet taken place.
South Wales Police said: “This is regarded as an isolated incident and detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.”
