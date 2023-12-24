24 December 2023

Murder investigation launched after death of 23-year-old man

By The Newsroom
24 December 2023

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 23-year-old man in Cardiff.

The man was found by police at an address in Llandaff on Sunday afternoon.

A 23-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

South Wales Police said: “This is regarded as an isolated incident and detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.”

