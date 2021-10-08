Murder investigation launched after man stabbed in Oxford

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Oxford

Emergency services were called to the scene in Bayswater Road, Barton, shortly before 6pm on Friday after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed.

The man, who detectives say was in his thirties, died of his injuries at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

No arrests have been made.

Thames Valley Police has since launched a murder investigation and is appealing for witnesses and those who may have dashcam footage from the scene to come forward.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Nick Hind, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said he believed the man and the suspect were known to each other and does not think there is a wider threat to the local community.

He said: “Tragically, as a result of an incident this evening, a man has suffered fatal injuries.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim who has died.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we are working to establish the circumstances of exactly what has happened.

“We have a large scene-watch in place in the Bayswater Road area of Oxford and the adjacent park.

“Bayswater Road is currently closed from the crematorium to Waynflete Road, and this area, and the park is likely to remain cordoned off for a considerable period of time while our investigation continues.”

Detective Inspector Hind said there will be a “significant police presence” in the area in the coming days and urged anybody who has any concerns or information to please speak to officers in the area.

Anyone with any information should contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 1694 of October 8.