‘Murder plan’ to kill transgender teenager Brianna Ghey detailed in court

A crumpled, hand-written note of an alleged “murder plan” to kill transgender teenager Brianna Ghey was found on the bedroom floor of one of her alleged killers, a court has heard.

Notes were also made on serial killers including Jeffrey Dahmer, Richard Ramirez and Harold Shipman in a black Pukka notebook when police searched the home of the 16-year-old suspect, identified only as Girl X, the jury at Manchester Crown Court was told.

Girl X and another youth, identified only as boy Y, both now 16 but aged 15 at the time of Brianna’s death, are blaming each other for the stabbing and both have pleaded not guilty to murder, their trial has heard.

Brianna was stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife during a “frenzied” attack after being lured to Linear Park in Culcheth, near Warrington, on February 11.

Both suspects, spotted with Brianna earlier that day, were arrested and their homes searched.

Junior prosecution counsel Cheryl Mottram read out a list of agreed facts to the jury on day nine of the trial, including items seized from girl Y’s bedroom.

She said among handwritten notes was a spider diagram, drawn with the words good and evil in the middle of it.

The crumpled note found on the floor was headed “Saturday, 11th February,2023. Victim Brianna Ghey.”

The word “plan” was written underneath and underlined.

The note read: “Meet [Boy Y] at wooden posts 1pm. Walk down to library, bus stop. Wait until Brianna gets off bus, then the 3 of us walk to Linear Park. Go to the pipe/tunnel area.

“I say code word to [Boy Y]. He stabs her in the back as I stab her in stomach. [Boy Y] drags the body into the area. We both cover up the area with logs etc.”

A smiley face and a heart shape was also drawn on the top right-hand corner of the note.

Ms Mottram said a list of types of serial killers was written down, including mass murderer, psychopathic sexual sadist and copycat killers, and notes about “Killer Clown” John Wayne Gacy, a US serial killer.

Other notes were made on Jeffrey Dahmer, Richard Ramirez and Harold Shipman.

Earlier, the jury heard X and Y had a fixation with torture, violence and death, and drew up a “kill list” of child victims, with girl X describing herself as a “satanist”.

The trial was adjourned until Friday afternoon.