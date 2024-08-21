Murder probe launched after delivery driver dies in attempted theft of his van

Police have launched a murder investigation after a delivery driver was involved in a collision during an attempted theft of his van.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called at around 6.50pm on Tuesday following reports of a man found seriously injured in Heights Drive, Wortley, Leeds.

Officers attended and found the victim unconscious, with members of the public trying to help him. He was given emergency treatment by ambulance staff but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Police said the victim, in his 40s, had delivered a package to an address about half a mile away at around 6.45pm and had returned to his van to find a man attempting to steal it.

When he tried to stop the offender, he drove off at speed with the victim only partly in the passenger door of the vehicle.

The van, a plain silver Ford Transit Cargo, was then in collision with two parked cars in Heights Drive and was driven away, leaving the victim injured in the street, between the junctions of Heights Way and Heights Bank.

The van was recovered a short time later, according to police.

It is understood the driver was delivering packages for Amazon while working for a service which is partnered with the company.

A spokesman for Amazon said: “This is a terrible incident and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the delivery driver’s loved ones, family and colleagues at our delivery service provider. We will do all that we can to assist police with their investigations.”

The victim’s family have been informed, but his identity is yet to be revealed.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “Our investigation remains at an early stage but, based on what we currently know, this appears to be a truly shocking incident where the victim has been killed while going about his business as a parcel delivery driver.

“His family has been informed and they are completely devastated about what has happened. We are working to support them at what is a really difficult time and are doing everything we can to get them the answers they need.

We are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify the person whose incredibly dangerous actions have been responsible for causing his death

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses but are still very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident. That appeal covers the circumstances of the van being stolen in Alliance Street at about 6.45pm; the journey it took along Heights Drive to where the victim was found; its movements as it fled the scene there; and its movements before being found abandoned in Highlands Walk in Belle Isle, which is about six miles away.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has seen the suspect in the van at any point after it was stolen or when it was abandoned, and we ask that people who were in the vicinity of any part of this incident check their dashcam, doorbell and home CCTV footage to see if they have caught anything that could assist the investigation.

“People will be understandably appalled by this man’s death in these circumstances, and I want to reassure them that we are absolutely determined to find the person responsible.”