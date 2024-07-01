01 July 2024

Murder probe launched after fatal crash involving car and moped

By The Newsroom
01 July 2024

Police have launched a murder investigation following a crash involving a car and a moped.

Officers were called around 6.20am on Monday to the A244 Claremont Lane in Esher after receiving several calls about a collision between the vehicles, Surrey Police said.

A 37-year-old man from Leatherhead was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed.

A 52-year-old man from Orpington has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the force said.

The road remains closed but it is hoped it will re-open later on Monday evening.

Detective inspector Natalie Pearce said: “We are hoping to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, anyone that may have any dashcam footage of the collision, or anyone who may have seen a red moped and a white Seat Ibiza in the area in the moments before the collision.

“We are especially interested in the manner of driving by these two vehicles.”

Police said they were interested in the ‘manner of driving’ by the vehicles in the crash (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

