18 November 2023

Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death in Surrey

By The Newsroom
18 November 2023

A murder probe has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Surrey.

Police were called to an address in Bishop Fox Way, West Molesey, just after 12pm, where they found a man who had suffered stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Surrey Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

In a statement, the force said that a 36-year-old man from West Molesey has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Police believe that the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting PR/SYP-2023-1118-0294

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Indian rescuers prepare to drill to reach 40 people trapped in collapsed tunnel

world news

Train drivers plan rolling one-day strikes to make it a miserable December for passengers

news

McDonald’s faces one or two sexual harassment claims each week, boss admits

news