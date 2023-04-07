Murder probe launched after woman and man die at different London locations

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman and then a man died at different locations in London.

Police were called at 3.56pm on Thursday to a block of flats on Elephant Road, in Elephant and Castle, Southwark, south of the River Thames, following reports of a disturbance.

A 27-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and she died at the scene.

Her next of kin have been notified, a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course and a crime scene remains in place.

At 8.43pm on Thursday, officers were called to reports that a man had fallen from height at New Change, near St Paul’s Cathedral in the City of London, about a 15-minute drive away from the first incident.

Despite the efforts of members of the public and medics, a 31-year-old man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Both parties were known to each other, the Metropolitan Police said.

Superintendent Rachael Walmsley, of the Met’s central south command, said: “My officers will be patrolling in the area as our specialist crime colleagues go about their inquiries – if you have concerns please don’t hesitate to approach them.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident.”

Detective Inspector Mike Nolan, of the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “We know that local people will be shocked by this incident, and while we are at the very early stages of our investigation, I would like to reassure the community that we don’t believe that any other persons are outstanding in connection with this tragic sequence of events.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who has information relating to this investigation who has not yet spoken with police, and I thank local residents for their patience and co-operation as my team go about their enquiries.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 4548/6APR.