05 June 2022

Murder probe launched into death of woman in Sheffield

By The Newsroom
05 June 2022

Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of a 47-year-old woman in Sheffield.

Officers found the woman seriously injured at an address on Cromford Street at around 3.10am on Sunday, South Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

The woman was take to hospital where she was pronounced dead just over an hour later.

A 43-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Police have appealed for anyone with any information to contact them online, through live chat, or by calling 101.

The incident number to quote is 151 of 5 June 2022.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Platinum Jubilee Pageant begins with pomp and pageantry

news

Charles hopes ‘bickering’ can be avoided after ‘togetherness’ of Jubilee weekend

news

Thousands hope to see Queen on final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

news