Murder probe under way after teenager stabbed to death

Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenager was stabbed to death.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to a street in Sydenham south-east London, at 9.30pm on Friday but the 19-year-old man died at the scene.

Officers attempted first aid on the teenager and London Ambulance Service also attended the incident at Miall Walk.

The teenager’s family have been told but formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days.

A dozen family members could be seen speaking to detectives within the police cordon, which covers the areas from the A212 to Champion Road, on Saturday.

One relative who did not wish to be named said the teenager’s mother is “in pieces”, as he stepped inside the cordon to support her.

Several officers were at the scene, while forensics experts have been examining a property on the A212 where what appeared to be a long trail of blood stains could be seen on the pavement.

A bouquet of flowers has been left outside the property.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood said the teenager’s mother visited the scene and officers have been supporting her and other relatives.

He said: “Met officers have been working through the night to commence what will be a rigorous investigation into the death of this young man.

“Police cordons remain at the location as a painstaking forensic examination gets under way.

Sydenham stabbing (PA Wire)

“The victim’s mother has been to the scene and has met with officers.

“She and other family members will be provided with ongoing support, and my heart goes out to her as she faces up to the first day of the rest of her life without her son.

“I can assure her, and indeed all Londoners, of my total commitment to finding the person or persons responsible for this murder and bringing them to justice.

“The support of the local community, and of anyone who may know anything about this tragic incident, will also be crucial. If you have any information, please get in touch.”

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation.

No arrests have yet been made.