Murdered woman’s mother welcomes call to rethink sadistic killer’s release

The mother of a woman who was raped and murdered has welcomed the Lord Chancellor’s decision to ask the Parole Board to reconsider its recommendation that the sadistic killer who stabbed her 60 times should be freed.

Steven Ling has served 27 years behind bars after he was jailed for life after admitting the 1997 murder of Joanne Tulip, 29, in Stamfordham, Northumberland.

Earlier this month he was recommended for release into the community after his fifth parole hearing, a decision which was described as “outrageous” by his victim’s mother, Doreen Soulsby.

The Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood has asked the Parole Board to reconsider its recommendation, on the basis that it was legally irrational.

The Parole Board will have to decide whether to accept the request that it reviews its recommendation.

Ling has remained in custody in the meantime.

Ms Soulsby said: “I welcome the decision taken by the Secretary of State for Justice to submit a reconsideration request to the Parole Board.

“I strongly disagreed with the Parole Board’s decision to release Ling straight into the community.

“This is a man who committed the most horrific sadistic crimes against my daughter, including stabbing her 60 times and raping her, after having consumed a significant amount of alcohol.”

She said it was apparent during the Parole Board hearing in July that Ling, 49, still fantasised about graphic sex.

“Ling has spent 27 years in custody without having had sex,” she said.

“There is a possibility that once he is let out in the community, he will seriously harm other women and will use force to do so, as he did with Joanne.

“There is nothing that can be done to stop this man constantly thinking he is entitled to sex.”

Hetti Barkworth-Nanton, chairwoman of the domestic violence charity Refuge, said: “Ling committed the most heinous of crimes against Joanne in 1997, and it was clear that he continued to harbour sexual obsessions which formed the backdrop of his rape and murder of Joanne, yet despite this he had been recommended for release straight into the community and not even via the Open Prison system.

“Today’s request from the Justice Secretary shows a commitment from the Lord Chancellor that violence against women and girls must be taken seriously and dangerous men cannot be allowed to walk free having not served all their prison sentence.”

Ling, a farm worker, was inspired to murder Ms Tulip on Christmas Day 1997 by sadism, Newcastle Crown Court heard at the time.

A charge of rape was left on file during the original court case, so he is not a convicted sex offender, but in its ruling the Parole Board said: “Mr Ling has always accepted that he raped the victim.”

Sentencing him to life in prison, Mr Justice Potts told Ling, who was 23 at the time of the murder: “You will never be released so long as it is thought you constitute a danger to women.”

Ling was handed life with a minimum term of 20 years, which was reduced to 18 years by the High Court.

The Parole Board judgment said Ling has since admitted committing a number of acts of indecent exposure before he murdered Ms Tulip and for which he was not caught.

The panel accepted he had undertaken an official programme to address his violent and sexual offending, and his conduct in prison “has largely been exemplary”.

At a hearing in July this year, two psychologists agreed that Ling should be freed from prison and spoke about his enduring “shame” about his “monstrous” past.

His pending release was subject to conditions which include informing the authorities of any relationships he might develop; being subject to monitoring and a curfew, and staying out of an exclusion zone to avoid contact with his victim’s family.

The Lord Chancellor said: “My thoughts remain with the family and friends of Joanne Tulip, whose life was taken in a truly horrifying attack.

“Public protection is my first priority. After careful consideration, I have asked the Parole Board to reconsider its decision to release Steven Ling from prison.”