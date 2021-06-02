Music star Nathan Carter apologises after police attend Covid breach party

Country music star Nathan Carter has apologised after police attended a party at his home being held in breach of Covid-19 rules.

Officers said at least 50 people were present when they arrived at the singer’s home in Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh, on Friday night.

Gatherings inside and outside domestic dwellings are still subject to tight limits under Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 regulations.

Police issued a £1,000 fine to the organiser of the event and 14 fines of £200 to attendees. A Covid-19 prohibition notice was also issued.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said further enforcement action was expected.

I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I fully apologise

The event was staged to mark Carter’s 31st birthday.

In a statement of apology, the singer, who is originally from Liverpool but has made his home in Co Fermanagh, said: “I wish to confirm the attendance of the PSNI at my residence on Friday 28th May 2021.

“My family visiting from Liverpool had organised a barbecue for my birthday.

“They believed that this gathering was within the current Covid-19 restrictions in the North, however it transpires that it was not.

“The organiser has already paid the fine that was issued.

“Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I fully apologise.”

A PSNI statement said: “Police received a report in relation to a house party and a suspected breach of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 at an address in Lisbellaw at 10.30pm on Friday night.

“Officers attended the address where at least 50 people were present. Enforcement action was taken, including 14 Cov 7 £200 fines and one Cov 9 £1,000 fine. A Cov 2 Prohibition Notice was also issued.

“Further enforcement action is expected.”