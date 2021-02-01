Myanmar ambassador summoned to Foreign Office after PM condemns military coup

The Myanmar ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Office following the Prime Minister’s condemnation of the military coup in the South East Asian country.

Boris Johnson criticised the “unlawful imprisonment of civilians” after its leader Aung San Suu Kyi was reportedly detained.

Following the intervention, a Foreign Office minister spoke with the Myanmar ambassador to the UK to demand Ms Suu Kyi’s “immediate release”.

It comes after an announcement on military-controlled Myawaddy TV on the morning the country’s new parliament session was to begin, declaring that there would be a new election at the end of a one-year state of emergency.

“Today the Myanmar ambassador, Kyaw Zwar Minn, was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office,” said a spokesman for the department.

“The minister for Asia, Nigel Adams, condemned the military coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

“(Mr) Adams requested assurances of the safety of all those detained and called for their immediate release.

“The minister made clear the democratic wishes of the people of Myanmar must be respected, and the National Assembly peacefully re-convened.

“He also said that the UK would work with like-minded partners and pursue all necessary diplomatic levers to ensure a peaceful return to democracy.”

The summons came after Mr Johnson urged for democracy to “be respected and civilian leaders released”.

Adding his voice to the condemnation, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted: “The UK condemns the state of emergency imposed in Myanmar & the unlawful detention of figures in the Civilian Government and civil society by the military.

“The democratic wishes of the people of Myanmar must be respected, and the National Assembly peacefully re-convened.”

Social care minister Helen Whately said the Government was monitoring the situation closely.

She told Sky News: “It is clearly an extremely worrying situation in Myanmar. We are monitoring the situation closely.

“We are very concerned about it. We clearly support democracy, support free and fair elections.”

Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party the National League for Democracy has urged the people of Myanmar to oppose the coup, saying the military’s actions were unjustified and went against the constitution and the will of voters.