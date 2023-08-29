Nadine Dorries has become one of the most recognisable - and on more than one occasion, controversial - figures in British politics.

Born on a Liverpool council estate in 1957, she began her working life as a nurse, moving into business before becoming a director at BUPA. Known for her frank and often outspoken opinions, Dorries' political career has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows.

Dorries was elected to Parliament in May, 2005 for the Mid-Bedfordshire constituency. Her straight talking approach was welcomed by constituents and Dorries' refreshing style saw her win re-election twice, gaining a reputation as a formidable politician.

There are some moments like her appointment as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport in 2021, where she played a crucial role in the UK's cultural sector's recovery post-pandemic, that can be marked as career highs. Her advocacy for the arts and determination to reinvigorate the sector garnered widespread approval and cemented her position as a key player within the Conservative party.

However, her career has been far from smooth, often sparking controversy with her outspoken views, garnering notoriety rather than respect, and dividing public opinion.

One such episode was in 2012 when she participated in the reality TV show "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here." During her time on the show, which took colleagues and constituents completely by surprise, Dorries was heavily criticised, with many questioning her priorities and commitment to her responsibilities as an MP.

Following her appearance on the show, she had the Conservative whip withdrawn temporarily and was investigated for potential breaches of the code of conduct by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards. This led to the MP apologising in the House of Commons to her fellow MPs for errors of judgement.

She has over the years been embroiled in a string of controversies while an MP.

In 2009, when the scandal of MPs’ expenses claims was revealed by the Daily Telegraph, she admitted she had got taxpayers to foot the bill for a lost £2,190 deposit on a rented flat.

And in 2010, she was rebuked by the parliamentary standards commissioner for misleading her constituents on her blog about how much time she spent in her constituency, admitting that it was “70% fiction”.

Furthermore, Dorries has often been at odds with her own party's leadership. Her constant criticism of David Cameron and George Osborne, branding them as "arrogant posh boys" in 2012, isolated her within the Conservative party and marked a serious low point in her career.

Throughout her political journey, however, what remained consistent was Dorries' resilience and determination. Even when facing backlash and criticism, she would never refrain from speaking her mind or standing up for what she believed in.

In February, Ms Dorries announced she would stand down as MP for Mid Bedfordshire at the next general election, criticising “the lack of cohesion” and “the sheer stupidity” of MPs who “got rid of Boris Johnson”. She then announced her decision to quit in June after she was omitted from Boris Johnson’s resignation honours, but five days after her initial announcement, Ms Dorries said she would delay her departure while she investigated the reason why she was not given a seat in the Lords.

In her resignation letter this weekend, Ms Dorries accused Mr Sunak of abandoning “the fundamental principles of Conservatism” and said “history will not judge you kindly”.