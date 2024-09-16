Naomi Campbell and David Gandy join Starmer at No 10 for London Fashion Week

The Prime Minister and Culture Secretary have welcomed leading figures from the fashion industry – including Naomi Campbell and David Gandy – to Number 10 to mark 40 years of London Fashion Week.

Supermodels Campbell and Gandy attended the event at Downing Street on Monday along with designers Paul Smith, Ozwald Boateng, David Koma and Zandra Rhodes, milliner Stephen Jones and representatives from brands such as Burberry, Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham.

The reception was hosted by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer gave a speech on the economic benefit of fashion.

A number of attendees were from the Government-backed British Fashion Council NEWGEN scheme, helping emerging designers showcase during London Fashion Week.

NEWGEN has given some of fashion’s biggest names their big breaks, including Ahluwalia, Alexander McQueen, Grace Wales Bonner, JW Anderson, Martine Rose, Roksanda, Saul Nash and Simone Rocha.

Ms Nandy said: “From Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood to Mary Quant and Paul Smith, British designers have long been at the cutting edge of global fashion, setting trends which travel around the world.

“The constant reinvention and innovation in this sector drives stylistic shifts that touch the lives of millions, and today, a new generation of talent like Aaron Esh and Derrick are taking Britain’s legacy in fashion into the future.

“As well as being of major cultural significance, our fashion industry is also an engine of economic growth. It is already worth nearly £30 billion per year to the British economy and employs around 800,000 people – but we in Government are ambitious about its future and believe it can grow further, forming a key part of a forthcoming decade of national renewal.

“Whether you are a designer in Bolton, a textile manufacturer in the Hebrides or a retailer in Bicester, we will support you and help you to grow so that the British fashion industry is the best that it can be, spreading prosperity and opportunity in all corners of the country.”