Naomi Campbell honoured with French medal after charity trustee disqualification

British model Naomi Campbell has accepted a French award that recognises significant contributions to the arts and literature on the same day she was disqualified as a charity trustee for five years.

Campbell, 54, was made a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters at the French Ministry for Culture hours after the Charity Commission announced it had found serious mismanagement of funds at Fashion for Relief, which Campbell founded.

This included using charity funds to pay for Campbell’s stay at a five-star hotel in Cannes, France, as well as spa treatments, room service and cigarettes.

After she accepted her medal at the event in Paris on Thursday, Campbell told reporters: “I just found out today about the findings, and I’m extremely concerned, and we are investigating on our side as I was not in control of my charity, I put the control in the hands of a lawyer.

“And so we are investigating to find out what and how, as everything I do and every penny I ever raised goes towards charities.”

Accepting the honour, she had said: “To my family, you are my foundation and I thank you for your unwavering support.

“I’ve also made a chosen family in this business of fashion, where some would say that we’re very fickle. I can tell you that’s not true.

“To the mentors and collaborators who have guided me, your confidence in me has been invaluable.

“To the designers, photographers, stylists, hair and makeup artists who have brought visions to life, your artistry has shaped my career and I’m profoundly grateful. Merci beaucoup.

“And to the aspiring models and creatives of our colour who have reminded me every day of the importance of representation and staying true to ourselves and yourself, I share this recognition with you.”

The model added that the Order of Arts and Letters “represents a legacy of creativity” that encourages recipients to “use their voices and spotlights”, which is a tradition she pledged to continue by using her platform “to champion diversity in the arts”.

“I stand here, not just as Naomi Campbell the model, but as Naomi the advocate, the collaborator and most importantly, the grateful human being”, she said.

“Thank you for this honour. I want to give my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has shared this journey with me.

“I’m proud to be part of this legacy and I’m appreciative to this country and the Order of Arts and Letters.”

The Charity Commission, which registers and regulates charities in England and Wales, opened an inquiry into Fashion for Relief in 2021.

The charity, which it says was founded by Campbell in 2015, was dissolved and removed from the register of charities earlier this year.

It had been set up with the aim of uniting the fashion industry to relieve poverty and advance health and education, by making grants to other organisations and giving resources towards global disasters.

The model is one of three of the charity’s trustees to be disqualified as a result of the probe.