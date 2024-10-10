Nato nuclear exercise to start on Monday, says new secretary-general

Nato’s annual nuclear exercise will begin on Monday at a time of heightened tension in Europe over the war in Ukraine.

The alliance’s secretary-general Mark Rutte told reporters that the exercise, involving around 60 aircraft, was designed to show adversaries that Nato could respond to any threat.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin has made a series of nuclear threats since launching his invasion of Ukraine, including changing his country’s nuclear doctrine to discourage western allies from backing Kyiv.

The Nato exercise will centre on the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands, Mr Rutte said following talks with Sir Keir Starmer in 10 Downing Street.

He said: “The annual nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon will start on Monday.

“We will have more than 60 aircraft involved in training sessions.

“The whole exercise will particularly focus on the United Kingdom, the North Sea, but also Belgium and the Netherlands.

“And in an uncertain world, it is vital that we test our defence and that we strengthen our defence so that our adversaries know that Nato is ready and is able to respond to any threat.”

During his visit to London, Mr Rutte praised the UK’s role in the alliance, particularly its nuclear capabilities and its record of spending more than the Nato target of 2% of gross domestic product on defence.

“The UK delivering unique capabilities like the nuclear deterrent, but also what UK is doing for Ukraine in terms of aid, in terms of weapons, but also training, really, UK is doing a lot, and this is crucial,” he said.