Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe feels ‘no grounds for hope’ after UK sentence response

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe feels there “wasn’t anything said that gave grounds for hope” during an urgent debate on her fresh jail sentence and travel ban from Iran according to her husband.

The British-Iranian dual national, who watched the House of Commons proceedings from the Middle East, also questioned why the Foreign Secretary opted not to answer the question in person but sent departmental minister James Cleverly instead.

The mother-of-one was handed a fresh jail term of one year and a year-long travel ban in Iran on Monday on new charges of “spreading propaganda against the regime”, having already served a five-year prison sentence after being detained on charges of crimes related to national security.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe told the PA news agency: “She watched the urgent question on the (website) link.

“What she noticed was that Dominic Raab hadn’t come to answer for the Government, a junior minister had been sent.

“It was like, ‘Listen, we have had seven of these – am I not worth the Foreign Secretary coming along to answer and explain the Government’s policy’?

“I think she did feel that actually there wasn’t anything said that gave grounds for hope.”

Foreign Office minister Mr Cleverly told MPs during Tuesday’s urgent question that the UK would not accept dual nationals being used as “diplomatic leverage”.

But Mr Ratcliffe accused ministers of “enabling the abuse” his wife has suffered through their “reluctance to do anything” that might upset Iran.

His comments come after Conservative former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt told the Commons it is “all bark and no bite” if there are no consequences for Iran over “hostage diplomacy”.