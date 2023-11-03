Nearly 100 British citizens on list to leave Gaza to Egypt

Nearly 100 British citizens are expected to be able to leave Gaza for Egypt on Friday.

The latest list published by the Palestinian border authority includes 92 people described as British citizens, out of a total of 127 people named under the UK section of the list.

It comes amid major diplomatic efforts to secure foreign nationals safe passage out of the war-torn region and into Egypt through the Rafah crossing.

The in-laws of Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf – Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, from Dundee – were also named on the list.

Around 200 Britons in Gaza have so far registered with the authorities, and along with their dependents the total number the UK is trying to secure passage for is thought to be in the low hundreds.

The Foreign Office said on Thursday that more UK nationals were able to make it into Egypt after two UK aid workers managed to flee Gaza a day earlier, but declined to say how many.

Security minister Tom Tugendhat said he could not go into detail about the number of Britons expected to cross the border.

“I really can’t go into detail for the very simply reason that there is a lot of moving parts, there is a lot of different issues that come together in those exit routes.

“Different families will have different pressures and different ways, so you will understand that it is not very easy to give a running commentary and it would be the wrong thing to do.”

He told Sky News “I can give this absolute assurance that the UK Government from the Prime Minister, the Foreign Secretary, me and many others, have been absolutely committed to making sure we look after British citizens as best as we possibly can and we help to get them out of this incredibly dangerous situation.”

More than 9,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7 when Israel launched its military response to the atrocities committed by Hamas.

Aid agencies are battling a humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged territory with limited resources, amid calls for the Government to increase their efforts.

It is understood Foreign Secretary James Cleverly spoke to Ayman Safadi, minister of foreign affairs in Jordan, and UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He also spoke to Israel’s minister of strategic affairs, Ron Dermer, about ensuring British nationals are able to cross safely as soon as possible into Egypt, while reiterating the UK’s solidarity with Israel and its commitment to finding a two-state solution.