Nearly 1,500 fewer care homes in England than in 2018, say Lib Dems

England has nearly 1,500 fewer care homes than in 2018, the Liberal Democrats claimed as they tabled a King’s Speech amendment calling for free personal care across the country.

Some 306 constituencies out of 534 have seen a fall in the number of beds compared with six years ago, according to House of Commons Library research commissioned by Sir Ed Davey’s party.

Sir Ed, who cares for his disabled son, promised the Lib Dems would be “the voice of carers in this Parliament” as he urged the Labour Government to add new measures to its legislative agenda to tackle the “broken” system.

The Lib Dem amendment calls for free personal care in England, better support for carers, and a cross-party “commission” on social care to help provide long-term reforms to the sector.

Some three-quarters (73%) of all constituencies in England have seen a fall in the number of care homes since 2018, according to the Lib Dem-commissioned analysis.

I know from speaking with people across the country in recent weeks, and from my own personal experience, just how broken our social care system is

In Hornsey and Wood Green, north London, around 55% of beds have been lost, in Wythenshawe and Sale East, Greater Manchester, 37% have been lost, and Bristol South has lost 36% over the same period.

The number of care homes across England has fallen from 16,020 six years ago to 14,565 in 2024.

Sir Ed said: “I know from speaking with people across the country in recent weeks, and from my own personal experience, just how broken our social care system is. People cannot find care homes nearby for their loved ones and when they do many cannot afford the spiralling cost of care.

“This stark postcode lottery reveals once again just how badly the Conservative Party damaged social care. Their neglect of local health and care services has driven our NHS into the ground and left families struggling to find care for their loved ones.

“I am proud the Liberal Democrats have tabled this amendment to the King’s Speech to stand up for care and carers. We will be the voice of carers in this Parliament and work with others to find solutions to the big challenge of social care.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “This government is determined to grip the crisis in social care as we know that people are suffering without the care they need.

“We want everyone to live an independent, dignified life. That is why we are committed to reforming the sector and taking steps to create a National Care Service, improving consistency of care across the country.”