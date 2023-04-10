10 April 2023

Nearly 3,000 Vodafone broadband customers report outage

By The Newsroom
10 April 2023

Nearly 3,000 Vodafone customers from across the country have complained of a loss of service.

The website Downdetector reported a peak of 2,820 people experiencing problems on the network at 9.26am on Monday April 10.

The issue comes after Virgin Media experienced problems last week with Downdetector receiving 55,000 reports of internet disruption last Tuesday.

One user posted on Twitter: “@VodafoneUK please acknowledge that your home broadband is down and give us an idea when you plan to get it up and running again.

“Stop all this diagnostic rubbish.

“It’s your end not ours”

Vodafone responded by posting: “We’re currently investigating the broadband connection queries, our dedicated teams are working to get everything restored as quickly as possible.”

Vodafone has been approached by the PA news agency for comment.

