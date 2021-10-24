Neighbour heard ‘shouts and screams’ at scene of suspected double murder

A neighbour has described hearing shouts and someone “yelling out in pain” from the scene of a suspected double murder in Essex.

Police were called to the address at Regency Court in Brentwood at around 1.30am on Sunday morning.

They found three injured people, including two teenage boys who later died from their injuries.

The third person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The scene at Regency Court in Brentwood, Essex, where two teenage boys died in the early hours of Sunday morning (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Neighbour Mark MacIntosh told the PA news agency he had only just arrived home before he heard shouting and screaming coming from the nearby residence.

“I came home last night, I came in five minutes before I heard the shouts and screams,” he said.

“I said should I go down as I usually do if I think there’s something serious but I couldn’t hear.”

He said he paced around his flat wondering what he should do.

“And now as I reflect I realise that what I heard was somebody yelling out in pain who may have lost his life shortly thereafter.”

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident.

On Sunday afternoon a group of people carrying flowers arrived at the scene.

They were allowed through the police cordon to leave the flowers outside.

A forensic officer at the scene (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

One teenage girl burst into tears as they approached the scene.

Another mourner refused to speak to the press, saying: “I don’t know anything.”

The police investigation is ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Clarkson, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said there were a number of witnesses to the incident.

He said: “We know there were a number of witnesses to this incident and I would urge anyone who saw anything in Regency Court and the roads around it in central Brentwood between 1am and 2am to come forward and speak to us if you have not already done so,” he said.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Essex Police on 101 and cite incident 125 of October 24.