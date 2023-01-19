Netflix’s All Quiet On The Western Front leads 2023 Bafta nominations

Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front leads the pack for this year’s Bafta film awards with 14 nominations.

The film, directed by German filmmaker Edward Berger and based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, has received nods for top gongs including best film, best director and best film not in the English language.

Its string of nominations means it equals 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon as the film not in the English language with the most nominations in Bafta’s history.

Oscar-winner Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All At Once follow closely behind with ten nominations each.

Both films have also received nods for best film, with Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Todd Field’s Tar rounding off the five-strong list.

The Banshees Of Inisherin has also earned Irish actor Colin Farrell his first Bafta film nomination in the leading actor category, for his role in the black comedy-drama in which he stars alongside Brendan Gleeson.

The film, set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland, sees Farrell’s character devastated when his friend, played by Gleeson, puts an end to their life-long friendship.

Its other nominations include outstanding British film, best director, best original screenplay and best supporting actor for Irish stars Gleeson and Barry Keoghan as well as best supporting actress for Irish actress Kerry Condon.

However, Farrell will face tough competition for the leading actor award as he is joined in the category by Austin Butler for Elvis, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Paul Mescal for Aftersun, Bill Nighy for Living and Daryl McCormack for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

The leading actress prize will also be hotly contested as the nominations include Cate Blanchett for Tar, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Dame Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Ana de Armas for Blonde and Danielle Deadwyler for Till.

The nominations for quirky science-fiction thriller Everything Everywhere All At Once also include best director and best original screenplay.

Alongside Yeoh, other members of its star-studded cast have also received nominations, with Jamie Lee Curtis picking up one for supporting actress and Ke Huy Quan for supporting actor.

Luhrmann’s biopic about Elvis Presley starring Butler appears in nine categories and Tar, starring Blanchett as the fictional complicated genius conductor of a German orchestra, receives five nods.

Aftersun, The Batman, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Top Gun: Maverick and The Whale have all received four nominations respectively.

Jane Millichip, chief executive of Bafta, said: “The EE Bafta Film Awards are a celebration of the full spectrum of craft and creativity that go into filmmaking.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to the 215 people nominated today who represent 45 extraordinary films, spanning a vast range of narrative styles, genres and perspectives.

“We are proud of the role our awards play in inspiring the public and future filmmakers around the world, and we look forward to celebrating all the nominees and their films at the ceremony next month.”

It was announced on Tuesday that Sex Education’s Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood, Naomi Ackie, who recently portrayed Whitney Houston in Sony’s musical biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, The Woman King’s Sheila Atim and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’s McCormack have all been nominated for the EE Rising Star Award.

The category is the only one at the Bafta film awards which is voted for by the public and previous winners include Lashana Lynch, Bukky Bakray, John Boyega, James McAvoy, Kristen Stewart and Tom Hardy.

Actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh announced the nominations via a live broadcast from Bafta 195 Piccadilly in London.

The 2023 Baftas ceremony will be held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall and broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on February 19.