New camp leader Matt Hancock faces sixth consecutive trial on I’m A Celebrity

Matt Hancock will face his sixth consecutive trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after becoming camp leader in a twist.

Since the former health secretary, 44, entered the campsite on Wednesday, the public have voted for him to take part in every trial.

It comes as he faces potential revolt after being named leader following a head-to-head with former England rugby star Mike Tindall for control of the campsite, prompting a muted reaction from his co-stars.

After appointing ITV broadcaster Charlene White as his deputy, despite them previously clashing over his breaking of Covid-19 guidance during the pandemic, dissent began to spread.

As he addressed the group for the first time, England footballer Jill Scott quipped: “Just to be clear, are these guidelines or rules?” referring to the actions to led him to resign in June 2021.

In the Bush Telegraph, Chris Moyles added: “Matt Hancock is our leader. Words nobody in Britain ever thought they would hear.”

Soap actress Sue Cleaver joked about them leading a revolution and Boy George quickly came up with a song about never supporting a Tory.

Earlier in the episode, after Hancock had beaten Tindall to become camp leader, White asked: “Does this win feel sweet, especially after you lost to Boris? Do you feel like you have been vindicated?”

This prompted Hancock to reply: “This more than makes up for it.”

He was among those who threw their hat into the ring to replace Theresa May in No 10, but withdrew part way through the contest before putting his support behind Mr Johnson.

Earlier in the episode, Hancock was stung by a scorpion around camp, later telling his fellow contestants: “It was so painful… It hurts a lot and I’m feeling slightly dizzy.”

He was seen by a medic straight away with TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas later joking in the Bush Telegraph: “He looked like he wanted to cry.”

Hancock was voted to become leader of the campsite after facing his fifth consecutive trial, House of Horrors, in which he had to crawl through a giant doll’s house full of pigeons, snakes and troughs full of offal, searching for stars to feed the camp.

Asked by co-host Declan Donnelly why he thought the public kept voting for him to take part in the gruelling trials, Hancock responded: “It must be the facial expressions.”

Facing his fear of snakes, the Tory MP located nine out of the 11 stars on offer, despite a snake attempting to strike him at eye level.

After returning triumphant to camp, he admitted: “I was absolutely shitting myself.”

The episode also saw former England star Scott recalling playing football aged five and how her grandmother had predicted her success.

Boy George also revealed he had a hair transplant after being inspired by Wayne Rooney.

Elsewhere, Ant McPartlin and Donnelly aimed a jibe at rival programme Strictly Come Dancing.

After opening the public vote, McPartlin said: “Right, back to camp where it is time for the question that every agent in showbiz asks their client after they have turned down I’m A Celebrity.”

Seann Walsh was then seen asking Boy George: “Would you do Strictly?”

It comes after former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood revealed she was forced to withdraw from the show after a routine blood test showed she was anaemic.

The test, which all the contestants undergo randomly throughout the show, also suggested low sodium and potassium levels, prompting staff to immediately take her to hospital.

Attwood, 31, disclosed the reason for her departure after only 24 hours in the Australian jungle in an interview with the Mail On Sunday.

However, she also said her tests at the hospital and back in the UK produced normal results.

A show spokesman said: “As a precautionary measure, Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV nightly at 9pm.