New compensation scheme to be introduced for child abuse victims

A national compensation scheme for victims of child sexual abuse will be introduced in England, the Home Secretary has said.

The move, which Suella Braverman said would help deliver “some finality” to victims, comes several months after a seven-year inquiry into institutional failings in England and Wales recommended the creation of a redress scheme for survivors.

The final report of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), published last October, called for a fixed-term compensation scheme for victims “let down by institutions in the past”.

“I’ve met personally with victims and survivors of this horrific crime,” Mrs Braverman told broadcasters on Monday, as she visited Barnardo’s children’s charity in east London.

“I’ve been very moved by the stories of personal testimony that I’ve heard.

“This is a real problem of enormous scale and devastating consequences. And today’s response to that inquiry report must mark a step change for victims and survivors.

“That’s why I’m announcing a new redress scheme to ensure victims and survivors can secure some finality, some acknowledgment of what they have been through and hopefully some closure.”

The £186.6 million inquiry, set up in 2015, looked at 15 areas scrutinising institutional responses to child sexual abuse – including investigations into abuse in Westminster and the church – and more than 7,000 victims took part.

The IICSA, in making the recommendation, said applicants to the scheme should have experienced abuse “where there is a clear connection to state or non-state institutions”.

In making the case for a redress scheme, the inquiry said there were issues with current civil justice and criminal compensation schemes which often “do not provide the accountability and reparation sought by victims and survivors of child sexual abuse”.

The Government said that victims, survivors and charities will be consulted on a number of areas of the scheme, including on who it should support and how non-state institutions should be involved.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Thousands of brave victims and survivors came forward to give evidence to the independent inquiry, sharing heart-breaking details of how they were ignored by the people who should have protected them.

“While nothing will make up for how badly they were let down, or the abuse that they suffered, we must make sure that victims and survivors get the support they need and redress they deserve.

“We will stop at nothing to stamp out these vile crimes, punish the perpetrators and make sure every child across the country can grow up in a safe environment.”

Ministers also said the Government is moving “quickly” to introduce a mandatory duty on professionals working with children to report concerns about sexual abuse, with a 12-week consultation launched.

The Home Secretary stressed the need for a “culture change” to tackle abuse.

“We need to embed and integrate reporting of signs and indicators of child sexual abuse, where professionals see them, whether that’s teachers, social workers, health professionals.

“In too many instances, as all the reports really set out, those signs have not been acted upon,” she said.

She said that the consultation would ensure ministers “get the balance right” with the new mandatory duty.

The Home Office said that ministers were also looking at ways to improve access to therapeutic support for victims, while also improving the collection of police data on child abuse.

Last month Mr Sunak and Mrs Braverman announced a crackdown on grooming gangs, with a new task force of specialist officers assisting local police forces to solve child sexual exploitation investigations.

Ian Dean, director of the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse, welcomed the announcement but said that the details, which will come after further consultation, would be “incredibly important”.

“It is vital that the Government honours its commitments to victims and survivors, and to protecting children today from sexual abuse in the future.”