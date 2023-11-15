15 November 2023

New Health Secretary: I’m an optimist who will get around the table on strikes

By The Newsroom
15 November 2023

New Health Secretary Victoria Atkins has suggested she will take a new approach to dealing with NHS strikes and plans to find a “fair and reasonable resolution”.

In a video message to the NHS Providers’ annual conference in Liverpool, she told delegates she is “an optimist”.

Ms Atkins said she planned to work with staff to overcome the challenges in the health service and “take the long-term decisions that will build a brighter future for our NHS”.

She added: “And this is the approach I will take to industrial action.

“I’m acutely aware of how the strikes have disrupted patient care and I’m committed to getting around the table, because I want to see a fair and reasonable resolution.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

McDonald’s faces one or two sexual harassment claims each week, boss admits

news

Esther McVey returns to Cabinet to tackle 'woke' issues in Whitehall

news

Football fans turn out to say farewell to Sir Bobby Charlton at his funeral

football