New law to tackle small boats set to be published next week

New powers to crack down on small boats crossings in the Channel are expected to be announced by the Government next week.

The legislation, promised as part of Government efforts to tackle illegal migration, is understood to likely be unveiled next week by Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman.

First reported by the Times, the legislation is expected to make asylum claims inadmissible from those who travel to the UK on small boats.

It would see a duty placed on the Home Secretary to remove “as soon as reasonably practicable” anyone who arrives on a small boat to Rwanda or a “safe third country”.

Arrivals will also be prevented from claiming asylum while in the UK, with plans also to ban them from returning once removed.

The Prime Minister has made “stopping the boats” one of his five priorities, while Ms Braverman has repeatedly promised to take a hard line on illegal migration and Channel crossings.

But the Government’s plans have also been criticised by campaigners, with concerns too about whether some of the policies are compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Rwanda scheme too has been mired in legal challenges, and so far no flights carrying migrants to the Rwandan capital Kigali have departed.

The latest Home Office figures show 2,950 migrants have crossed the Channel already this year.

Mr Sunak has been under considerable pressure from his own backbenches to tackle illegal migration.

Downing Street has said that the legislation will come in due course.