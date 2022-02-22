New legislation to protect victims from stalking passed by Stormont

New legislation to protect victims in Northern Ireland from stalking has been welcomed.

The Protection from Stalking Bill, introduced by Justice Minister Naomi Long, passed its Final Stage in the Stormont Assembly on Tuesday.

It creates a new specific offence of stalking, capturing conduct and acts associated with stalking behaviour, and will be better focused on recognising the fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated nature of stalking behaviours and the particular risks associated with stalking.

The new offence will apply to two or more occasions that cause a person to suffer fear, alarm or substantial distress.

A new offence of threatening or abusive behaviour is also created which can be triggered by a single incident.

The new stalking offence carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Stalking Protection Orders will also allow police to intervene prior to any conviction.

Additionally the legislation provides for all victims of stalking to have automatic eligibility for special measures assistance, such as the use of live links or screens at court, when giving evidence in proceedings.

Ms Long paid tribute to victims of stalking who shared their experiences with her, whom she described as the “driving force behind this Bill”.

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long (David Young/PA) (PA Wire)

“The delivery of this new legislation offers greater protection in our communities and its passing will be of great significance to anyone affected by stalking,” she said.

“I want to pay tribute to victims of this horrendous crime who have shared their personal experiences with me and been the driving force behind this Bill.”

Ms Long added: “I hope we can secure Royal Assent by May, and, along with our criminal justice partners, bring the stalking offence into operation by the end of this summer, and Stalking Protection Orders towards the end of this year.

“This new legislation will play a crucial part in generating confidence in victims to come forward and report to the police in the knowledge that they will receive the support and protections they need and deserve to feel safe.”

Women’s Aid Northern Ireland welcomed the passing of the Bill.

In a statement the charity said it had long campaigned for specific stalking legislation for Northern Ireland.

“We strongly welcome this development to better support victims of stalking and recognition for the traumatising behaviour they’ve been subjected to,” they said.

“Many of the women we’ve supported over the years have reported to us stalking behaviour by the perpetrators of their abuse, and today MLAs have made a meaningful difference by passing this Bill through the Northern Ireland Assembly.”