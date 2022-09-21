New Met Police commissioner holds meeting with family of Chris Kaba

The family of Chris Kaba, who was shot dead by an armed officer, has had a meeting with the new commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.

Mr Kaba, 24, was killed on September 5 following a police pursuit of his car which ended in Streatham Hill, south London.

His Audi was hemmed in by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street, and one round was fired from a police weapon.

The Metropolitan Police officer involved has been suspended by the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating.

The new commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Sir Mark Rowley (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

On Wednesday, his family met Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, and IOPC director general Michael Lockwood.

A statement issued on behalf of the family said: “Today, the family of Chris Kaba had private meetings with the new Metropolitan Police Service Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and the director general of the IOPC, Michael Lockwood. The family will not be making any further comment at this time.”

The meeting between the family and police lasted around 25 minutes, according to Sky News.

Speaking to the station, Chris Kaba’s mother said: “My heart is broken. I want justice for my son, I want the truth.”

A statement from the Met Police confirmed the meeting.

“The Commissioner met the family of Chris Kaba this evening,” a spokesperson for the force said. “This was a private meeting.”

Investigators from the IOPC will consider whether race was a factor in the fatal shooting.

In a statement, the IOPC said it would “explore all of the circumstances” surrounding the death of the unarmed 24-year-old father-to-be, including whether “race influenced any actions taken by the police”.

An inquest into Mr Kaba’s death will be opened on October 4.