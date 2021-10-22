error code: 1003
New number plates suffer aborted takeoff after error found hiding in plane sight

The debut of Ohio’s new number plates have failed to take off – owing to a mistake in the picture of the Wright Brothers’ historic first plane.

The new plate features the Wright Flyer and a banner reading Birthplace of Aviation, but the message is attached to the wrong end of the creation.

After the unveiling, Ohio officials said in a statement they were aware of the mishap and it would be corrected to show the banner trailing the plane before Ohioans upgrade their plates.

The front of the Wright Flyer can easily be mistaken for its back because the plane’s propellers were located at the back, instead of the front.

The plates are expected to be on the market from December 29.

