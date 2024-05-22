New portrait of Kate on Tatler cover reflects princess’s courage and dignity

A new portrait honouring the courage and dignity of the Princess of Wales is to feature on the cover of Tatler magazine.

The painting by British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor took inspiration from Kate’s cancer diagnosis video message to the nation.

The image also captures the princess at the first state banquet of the King’s reign.

She is shown composed, standing and facing forwards in a regal, caped white Jenny Packham floor-length evening dress with sparkling detail on the shoulders, and her go-to tiara, the Lover’s Knot.

She wore the ensemble to the South African state banquet at Buckingham Palace in November 2022.

Her image is set against a green-blue background – a nod to Kate’s eye colour and the experience of being in a garden and on water, reflecting the princess’s love of rowing, the artist said.

Asked whether the princess’s recent cancer diagnosis video gave her a new perspective, Uzor said: “Without a doubt. All my portraits are made up of layers of a personality, constructed from everything I can find about them.”

The public address showed “a moment of dealing with something difficult, speaking from the heart, having the courage to tackle it head-on,” she said.

The artist expressed her admiration for the princess, who has stepped away from the public spotlight while she undergoes chemotherapy treatment.

“She has really risen up to her role – she was born for this. She carries herself with such dignity, elegance and grace,” Uzor said.

The painter, who is based in St Albans, Hertfordshire, is, like Kate, a mother of three, and added: “‘I sense with her the joy of motherhood.”

Uzor is the third artist to receive a commission from Tatler to paint a portrait of a member of the royal family.

She follows Sarah Knights, whose painting of the King appeared on the magazine’s July 2023 cover, and Oluwole Omofemi, whose tribute to Queen Elizabeth II graced the Platinum Jubilee issue in 2022.

The projects were inspired by England rugby star Maro Itoje and his business partner, Khalil Akar, who created The Akoje Residency Programme in collaboration with the King’s Foundation, the charity set up by Charles.

The initiative offers opportunities for African, Caribbean and diasporic artists to spend time at Dumfries House in Scotland to focus on their artistic skills.

Uzor gained prominence in 2020 with her portrait of Queen Victoria’s African goddaughter, Sara Forbes Bonetta.

It was part of a project to highlight historical figures of the African diaspora who had played a part in English history and was put on show by English Heritage.

Last week marked the unveiling of the first official portrait of the King to be completed since his coronation.

Jonathan Yeo’s striking depiction of Charles shows the monarch bathed in a dramatic red hue.

It also features a butterfly on his shoulder – at the King’s suggestion – reflecting his love of nature and the environment, and also his metamorphosis from prince to monarch.

– The full feature in the July issue of Tatler is available via digital download and on newsstands from May 30.