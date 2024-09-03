New Year reveller Harry Pitman, 16, killed in ‘blink of an eye’, court told

New Year’s Eve celebrations turned to tragedy “in the blink of an eye” when a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck on London’s Primrose Hill, a court has heard.

Harry Pitman was in a crowd gathered to watch the fireworks display over the River Thames from the popular north London park when he was fatally injured shortly before midnight.

A youth, who was 16 at the time, is accused of Harry’s murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

Opening his Old Bailey trial on Tuesday, prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward KC said: “Every year, large numbers of members of the public gather on Primrose Hill to celebrate the turning of the New Year.

“But last New Year’s Eve, 31 December 2023, revelry turned to tragedy in the blink of an eye.

“Harry Pitman, aged 16, was stabbed once, to the neck. He died almost immediately, as a result of that single but deadly injury – a single but deadly injury caused by a knife, brought to the scene by the defendant.”

Jurors heard that uniformed police were at the viewing point in the “posh” north London neighbourhood that night to manage crowds gathered to watch the fireworks.

Harry and the defendant were “complete strangers” and had gone there with different groups of friends, Ms Ledward said.

At about 11pm, Harry had approached special constable David Smith in high spirits, offered him a cigarette and asked him if he was having a good time.

Mr Smith noted Harry seemed excitable and “physically bounced” up to him but was “overall positive in his attitude towards police”, the court was told.

About 20 minutes later, Harry and one of his friends became involved in a row with two other young men but two officers intervened and the victim was said to have tried to calm the situation, jurors heard.

Harry had also engaged in a friendly conversation with Edward Comaromi who had gone to watch the fireworks with family, even insisting on “fist bumping” him and others, Ms Ledward said.

The youth, now aged 17, who cannot be identified because of his age, denies the charges against him.

Mr Justice Cavanagh KC told jurors some of the issues in the case are whether the youth stabbed Harry by accident or in self-defence.

The Old Bailey trial continues.