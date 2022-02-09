09 February 2022

Newcastle’s Labour leader loses vote to stand in May elections

By The Newsroom
09 February 2022

The leader of Newcastle City Council has failed to be selected to stand again for Labour in the local elections in May.

Nick Forbes is a member of the party’s National Executive Committee and a senior figure in the Local Government Association.

Seen as a moderate or centrist, the 48-year-old has led the Labour-run local authority since 2011 and been a controversial figure during austerity, making cuts which he said were forced on him by central government.

On Tuesday night he lost a vote to be selected as Labour candidate for the Arthur’s Hill ward in Newcastle in the May elections, after more than 20 years as a councillor.

He will lose his place on the council unless he is parachuted in as a candidate in another ward.

According to the Newcastle-based Chronicle, Mr Forbes lost 13-4 to local activist Abdul Samad.

In 2019 Mr Forbes failed in a bid to be the Labour candidate for North of Tyne mayor, losing to eventual winner Jamie Driscoll, who was seen as more left-wing.

