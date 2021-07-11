Newlyweds ‘on cloud nine’ after tying knot hours before England game

Two newlyweds are hoping Gareth Southgate and the England team can make their wedding day even more special with a win on Sunday evening.

Mike and Kitty McGonigle started the day by finally tying the knot after two years of the pandemic postponing their wedding.

The couple, from south-east London, said their “I dos” in Richmond before arriving at Vinegar Yard, London Bridge, ahead of the match, where they were greeted with applause.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr McGonigle said: “To be honest I’m on cloud nine so far.

Fans watching Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 – Final (PA Wire)

“We were meant to get married last year and obviously with everything that happened we had to postpone it.

“We had to rebook it about a month and a half ago.”

But while they knew they were getting married on Sunday, it was not until the Three Lions triumphed over Denmark on Wednesday that they were sure there was to be another big event on the same day.

Mr McGonigle, 34, added: “When Kane scored the penalty we thought ‘oh my god, our wedding’s going to be on the same day as the final’.”

The newlyweds, who have been together eight years, are at Vinegar Yard to watch the Euros final, along with friends.

Asked if an England victory would be the perfect wedding present, Mr McGonigle said: “Absolutely, if they do pull that off Gareth should be knighted.”

He praised the England manager, who he said had “come out swinging” during the tournament.